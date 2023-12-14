Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has scooped the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Gold Gender Equality Seal.

On December 8, at Serena Hotel, the Private Sector Forum, the UNDP and the Government of Uganda partnered to host the Gender Equality Seal awards.

DTB’s recognition comes after thorough evaluations by UNDP auditors affirming the bank’s commitment to gender equality and the establishment of robust systems and structures that champion gender inclusivity.

The Gender Equality Seal is a corporate benchmark organization striving to achieve and measure gender equality within their structures.

It provides a framework aligned with the best practices in gender equality, creating an environment where every employee is empowered and treated with equality.

Uganda, a pioneer in gender equality and sustainability in Sub-Saharan Africa since 2016, attracted ninety companies to participate in the initiative.

Notably, DTB emerged as one of the five banks to receive the Gold Seal from a pool of 26 commercial banks.

DTB has achieved a workforce of 56% women and 44% men, the UNDP audits highlighted DTB’s mature systems that actively promote gender inclusivity, ensuring women’s active participation in various banking roles.