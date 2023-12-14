The Court of Appeal in Kampala has halted the auctioning of Muslim property in a bid to recover shs19.2 billion .

The court on Thursday allowed an application by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council seeking to stop businessman Justus Kyabahwa from auctioning some of their properties to recover the money.

Presided over by the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Irene Mulyagonja , the appellant court allowed the application seeking stay of execution pending determination of the appeal in which UMSC says it was never heard by the lower court when it allowed Kyabahwa to attach its nine properties.

The justices of the Court of Appeal however didn’t give reasons for halting the sale of property but said the ruling is in effect until the main case is disposed of.

Businessman, Kyabahwa was allowed by the Commercial Division of the High Court to auction nine properties belonging to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council to be able to recover shs19.2 billion.

UMSC recently lost their bid to stop the sale of the property when a single judge of the Court of Appealed declined to stay the execution of the order to attach and sell the property.