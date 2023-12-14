The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, has handed over a fleet of 70 SUV motor vehicles donated by his government to the Ugandan government for use during the forthcoming 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) + China Summits in January next year.

The vehicles were handed over to the state minister for Works, Muca Ecweru at the ministry headquarters in Kampala.

Speaking during the handover, Ecweru hailed China for always being available to support and collaborate with the Ugandan government.

“The Chinese government has demonstrated a brotherly support to us the government of Uganda in making us host the forthcoming summits. The beauty we attach to you is that when we partner and do things like this, you don’t give us outrageous conditions. Some people would have loved to give us this but would have dictated us to even change our culture, the way we behave and so many things. We thank you for respecting our values as we respect yours,” Ecweru said.

The minister noted that all programs that Uganda has jointly take up with the Chinese counterparts have been successful and easily implemented because of mutual respect.

“Our collaboration will even become stronger now. A lot is expected of us and you in partnerships we are to undertake in the years to come.”

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong said his government will always be wiling to support Uganda in all its endeavours.

“These vehicles will enable Uganda successfully host the G77 and NAM summits. China supports Uganda to continuously play its role in regional and international affairs. The handover of these vehicles is an example of China’s unwavering support to Uganda,” Lizhong said.

He noted that China will dispatch two team of experts to Uganda next month to train Ugandan drivers and technicians and provide maintenance service for the vehicles.

“I believe the summits will be great events for developing countries to enhance solidarity and achieve development together. I also firmly believe that they will help increase the influence of Uganda in international affairs.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagiire said the handover of the vehicle is a demonstration of the excellent bilateral relations between Uganda and China which have lasted more than 60 years.

Bagiire said the fleet of 70 vehicles add to the 70 earlier donated by China to Uganda in preparation to host the third South Summit which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

He said the new fleet was donated following an understanding of a cooperation model under the Global Development Initiative in which Uganda will be responsible for procuring another 30 similar vehicles.