The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) stands as a pivotal institution tasked with gathering and disseminating vital data, serving as the linchpin in coordinating, monitoring, and supervising national statistics.

Among its key initiatives are periodic surveys and the monumental National Population and Housing Census, crucial for evidence-based planning, developmental monitoring, and policy formulation.

This upcoming census heralds a historic leap forward as Uganda’s maiden digital census, a groundbreaking feat achieved through collaboration with various stakeholders.

A significant facet of this landmark event is the employment of approximately 120,000 youths and Ugandans, both directly and indirectly, promising advantages for the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda now proudly joins the ranks of Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania within the East African Community by participating in the 2020 census rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the official launch on December 12, 2023, Dr. Albert Byamugisha, UBOS’s Board Chairperson, exuded confidence in conducting a census poised to uphold and bolster Uganda’s modernization goals in line with Vision 2040.

The auspicious occasion received the distinguished presence of H.E. Kaguta Museveni, underscoring the importance of the census with a resounding message: “It matters to be counted.”