The UPDF has said soldiers who were captured in a viral video beating an unidentified man have been arrested.

“The soldiers have been arrested and a public trial is to be conducted to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done,”UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said in a statement.

In a video widely circulated on the internet, army officers and civilians were captured flogging the man mercilessly as his hands and legs had been tied.

The video has since enraged Ugandans , many of whom have blamed the UPDF for such brutality meted out to the man.

According to the army spokesperson, the regrettable incident happened at Lagot village, Mucwini subcounty in Kitgum district.

“We have learnt, that civilians in Lagot village, Mucwini Subcounty, Kitgum District arrested a suspected thief, declined to take him to police but chose to carry out mob justice. The locals contacted the RDC Kitgum who discouraged them against mob justice. The LC 3 chairman and GISO then chose to take the suspect to a local UPDF detach where the detach commander, regrettably allowed this heinous act, without the knowledge of his unit commander.”

“The UPDF condemns mob justice, whether by civilians or soldiers. No one has a right to administer such punishment as corporal punishment and any form of torture are unconstitutional in the laws of Uganda. The laws provide a clear procedure guiding the arrest/detention of suspects.”

The UPDF said they will continue to ensure strict observance of the rule of law.