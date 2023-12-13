Drivers who violate traffic rules and guidelines during this festive season will spend at least two weeks behind the bars before being arraigned in courts of law, officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport have said.

“If you have no driving licence or your vehicle is in a bad mechanical condition, don’t dare the road this festive season. Ensure you have all legal requirements before you leave home. We have arranged with police and courts of law. You won’t be issued with an EPS ticket but will be kept safely and relatives will see you after the new year,” Winston Katushabe, the commissioner of Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport said on Wednesday.

Katushabe said the move is aimed at reducing on the number of accidents that happen on Ugandan roads especially during the festive season.

Statistics from previous years have indicated that there has been an increased in road crashes during the festive season.

For example, in 2021, at least 53 people were reported killed in just four days between December 23 and 26 in 195 accidents around the country.

According to Katushabe, police will erect more checkpoints on all roads to check among others drunk-drivers, those overspeeding and many other traffic offences.

“Most of crashes are caused by human error or driver behaviour. A recent survey we carried out has indicated that most of drivers of big buses take alcohol during the night and morning which is dangerous to passengers.

“One of the areas we are to address is the issue of checkpoints to make sure we have traffic officers to test the drivers. We expect all drivers of public service vehicles to be alcohol free. The checkpoints will be looking at all this,” Katushabe said.

“If we can save 100 people this festive season, we can achieve our targets in the next five years. Help us identify those who think are above the law and we shall keep them in police cells until January and then later taken to court. We shall keep you for at least two weeks.If we save 100 people in festive season, that is a big number and the money that would go to cater for their medical bills can be spent elsewhere.”

The traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura said Uganda is doing badly in terms of road safety, with 12 people killed daily on Ugandan roads.

He said motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are the most vulnerable ones accounting for 80% of the deaths and injuries.

“Speeding, drink-driving and destructive driving are the biggest risk factors leading to these accidents,” Kananura said.

He noted that apart from enforcement, traffic police has been engaged in sensitizing the public about road safety in a bid to ensure change in beaviour of all road users.