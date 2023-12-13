Speaker Anitah Among has criticised opposition leaders who claim that each MP was bribed with Shs100 million to pass the Shs3.5 trillion supplementary budget.

She accuses them of using the claim as a diversion and warns against dragging Parliament into allegations of selling the country to gays.

“If you are using homosexuality to hide your own wrongdoing and accepting money related to homosexuality, don’t involve this House in your cover-up. Don’t use Parliament for that purpose. Enjoy your money from individuals engaging in same-sex relationships. You can’t claim we are bribing you, “Among stated.

She emphasizes that their work is dedicated to serving the nation and that they are not influenced by bribes.

“Before making such allegations, you must provide evidence. We are here to serve the people of Uganda, and we are paid for our services. We are not bribed in any way, and we will not be diverted. They are attempting to conceal their involvement in homosexuality by claiming that Parliament was bribed. They should enjoy their money from homosexuality, sell their country, and remain silent.”

Ignatius Mudimi, Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Budget Committee, denied the bribery allegations and urges the Speaker to hold accountable those spreading rumors.

He pointed out that MPs are being harassed by their constituents who are demanding their share and even requesting Christmas money.

“I have a supplementary schedule provided by the Ministry of Finance, and it does not include any allocation for the parliamentary commission. The person making these claims should come forward and present themselves because my constituents keep asking when I will bring something for them this Christmas,” Mudimi stated.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), recently warned members of his party against accepting the Shs100 million each

However, some party MPs have defied his decision and accused him of hypocrisy.

During a press conference on December 12, 2023, at the NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala, Kyagulanyi claimed that out of the Shs 3.5 trillion supplementary budget, Shs 55.6 billion was intended to “thank” Parliament for passing the budget.

He further alleged that out of the Shs 78.6 billion allocated for State House’s classified expenditure, Shs 55.6 billion would be distributed among the 529 MPs, including ex-officios, with each receiving Shs 100 million.

“Imagine Shs 55.6 billion being given to MPs as a bribe. I want to take this opportunity to warn our MPs that we are aware of this scheme, and we have informed the public. I have said it before, and I will reiterate it today: I will always tell the truth and will not defend or protect anyone involved in this grand theft,” he said.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, each MP allegedly received Shs 40 million for their assistance in passing the previous year’s supplementary budget.

It was reported that the Shs 40 million for each MP was part of the State House classified expenditure.

Upon learning of this, Kyagulanyi instructed all NUP MPs to return the money.

Only Twaha Kagabo of Bukoto South attempted to return the funds, but he later apologized to Parliament and the Speaker after being arrested by officials from the Inspectorate of Government.

Kagabo ultimately denied receiving money from the Speaker.

Asked about his course of action if his MPs accept money this time, Kyagulanyi admitted that there is little he can do aside from exposing them.

According to the law, only a limited number of MPs are permitted to scrutinize classified government expenditures in-camera.

The Ministry of Defence, State House, and the Office of the President are entities most likely to request classified expenditures, which often amount to trillions.

The unfolding situation within the NUP remains uncertain, but insiders suggest that 90 percent of opposition MPs will accept the Shs 100 million, and the issue will eventually fade away.