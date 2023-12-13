Multiplex Limited, the local contractor, has responded to inquiries from officials in the Mbarara City local government by questioning whether they comprehend the circumstances that led to the company securing these three contracts.

In revelations brought forth before Parliament’s Physical Infrastructure Committee, Local Government officials from Mbarara City, Ntungamo Municipality, and Kabale Municipality shed light on the extended delays in construction projects undertaken by Multiplex Limited.

The contractor has taken three years to complete the 3.59km roads in Kabale Municipality, originally slated for completion within a year at a cost of Shs21.722 billion.

Similarly, in Mbarara City, Multiplex Ltd was tasked with constructing a 7.3km road at a cost of Shs23.606 billion within a year. Despite receiving four extensions on the contract, the works remain incomplete, three years after the project commencement.

In Ntungamo Municipality, Multiplex Ltd has yet to finish the 2.07km project valued at Shs11.390 billion, which was initially intended to be completed within a year.

However, three years later, the works persist, and the World Bank has alerted the government to the necessity of concluding the project by December 31, 2023.

Expressing their concerns, Kabale Municipality’s Mayor, Santaro Byamugisha, conveyed that their authority over these contracts has been overridden, and they are merely executing directives.

“We aren’t implementing the contract agreements that we signed between Kabale Municipal Council and Multiplex Limited, which directives defy the legal regimes of contract management,” he said.

Byamugisha emphasized the anomaly of paying a contractor whose contract has expired, contrary to the explicit order from the Attorney General stating that the contract no longer exists.

“These things can only happen in Uganda, and people are left to move freely as if nothing happened; in another country, I don’t think these things can happen,” he added.

