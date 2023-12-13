Members of Parliament have questioned why the Rules & Discipline Committee has not dismissed the misconduct cases against Francis Zaake, the representative of Mityana Municipality.

They argue that similar cases in the courts of law are often thrown out for lack of prosecution, and meetings regarding Zaake’s conduct have repeatedly failed.

One of the MPs expressing concern is Charles Onen, Vice Chairperson of the Rules, Discipline & Privileges Committee. He fears that the ongoing probe into Zaake’s conduct, which began in November 2022, may extend into 2024, a delay he considers unnecessary.

“We are approaching Christmas, and this issue should not spill over into next year. I am tired of repeatedly addressing the same issue of Zaake. We should conclude this matter and move on to other business. It’s worth noting that Zaake is also facing another issue before the same Committee,” said Onen.

Medard Lubega, MP for Busiro East, added, “In other places where I work, when the state loses interest in a matter, they withdraw, and you can’t keep people hostage indefinitely.” Lubega, considering his schedule, stated that he will only make one appearance, and beyond that, further attempts would be a waste of time.

John Baptist Nambeshe, MP for Majiya County, criticized the Rules Committee for selectively summoning witnesses.

He questioned why Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, who presided over the sitting in question, was not appearing alongside him.

“I would have felt more comfortable if the then presiding officer, Thomas Tayebwa, was here, but he is missing from the list of witnesses. It raises concerns about the selective application of rules, where certain individuals, including those in positions of power within this institution, seem to be above the rules. This is a pressing matter that requires justice,” said Nambeshe.

Last month, Parliament’s committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline initiated an investigation into disciplinary issues surrounding Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality lawmaker.

The committee convened to probe Zaake’s alleged violation of parliamentary rules on November 29 of the previous year.

On that day, Zaake stood up on the floor of Parliament to reopen a debate on the abduction of opposition supporters, allegedly by state security forces, after the matter had already been resolved by the House.

The legislator was apparently unaware of this, having missed 10 plenary sittings.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, who was presiding over the House at the time, referred the matter for disciplinary hearing when Zaake insisted on discussing the issue instead of complying with the Speaker’s instructions.

Tayebwa also referred Zaake to the same committee for investigation following allegations of derogatory remarks made towards Juliet Kinyamatama, the Rakai District Woman MP, during an event in her constituency on Independence Day.

Kinyamatama accused Zaake of defamation and using offensive language.

This incident marks the third disciplinary action taken against Zaake. Previously, he faced consequences for criticizing Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on social media and was dismissed as a parliamentary commissioner.