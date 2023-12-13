A team from Germany led by Samia Jesca from the International AIDs organization Germany under their initiative in Uganda ‘Giving Hands Germany’ recently extended a lifeline to the residents of Sembabule district, by donating much-needed clean water resources. This benevolent act emerged as a beacon of hope for a community grappling with water scarcity and its associated challenges.

Sembabule district is one of the districts here in Uganda grappling with a water crisis for both animals and people. According to statistics, 74.2% of people in Sembabule get water for home use in dams which were dug for animals’ consumption and when it comes to dry season, you find people and animals in Sembabule fight for that dirty water.

On Thursday, a team led by Samia Jescca and pastor Jackson Mulungi who were campaigned by Sembabule district leaders embarked on a journey to launch the tapped water in two villages including Kengo and Kyetume both in Kawanda subcounty. Upon arrival, they were met with gratitude and anticipation from the local community, who had long endured the burden of inadequate access to clean water.

These water stations not only ensured the immediate supply of clean water but also aimed to establish a sustainable solution for the future.

The impact of The Giving Hands’ donation rippled through the community, fostering a renewed sense of hope and resilience. The act not only addressed a basic human need but also underscored the significance of global solidarity in tackling pressing issues.

The residents of Sembabule expressed their gratitude through smiles, heartfelt words, and a newfound optimism for the future. They thanked the Germany initiative giving hands to Germany for this donation saying that they will never face the water scarcity problem again.