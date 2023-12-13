By Jaffari Muyinda

As an attempt to enhance the market for agricultural products grown in the Busoga region, an agreement has been signed between the Busoga consortium and the Liaoning Province of China.

The agreement is intended to enhance bilateral cooperation between Uganda and the province of Liaoning The agreement is geared towards transformation and development through enhancing the market for the products including maize, sim-sim, and casava among others.

The agreement comes at the blink of a meagre market available for agricultural products in Busoga and Uganda at large according to Anthony Amula the director general Busoga consortium.

Amula connotes that farmers earn less from their agricultural products but the intervention is to effect value addition in the said products adding that minimally expected export is to attract 4 million dollars annually at its inception stage that is expected to drastically hyke as well.

The bilateral cooperation is to promote agriculture, industrialization, tourism, environmental conservation, mineral resource development, and education among others.

Local government chairpersons who subscribe to the consortium said the agreement comes at a reasonable time.

Charles Maxwell Kuwembula the LC. 5 Kamuli district commits to sensitise locals on increased production as the agreement assures the availability of a ready market.

H.E. the governor of Liaoning Wang Jian emphasized the role of the president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni saying his commitment to the interstate relationships is a driving factor to the development.

Wang reiterated that the agreement is just a propelling factor because the density of the population targeted is the exposition of the essence of signing such an agreement.

Hon. Rukia Nakadama the third deputy prime minister who was the guest of honour upon signing on behalf of the government of Uganda rallied the Basoga to tap into the opportunity since it’s a transformation factor.

Nakadaa also called on Ugandans to refrain from distancing themselves from programs of this nature also committing to total support as the program is a reflection of the PDM which is at its offing.