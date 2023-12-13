In a tragic turn of events, the holiday spirit in Bukaala Village, Kabira sub-county, Kyotera district has been overshadowed by an unprecedented Anthrax outbreak, leaving residents grappling with the devastating loss of their livestock.

As the Christmas and New Year festivities approach, the once-joyful prospect of feasting on meat, especially beef, has been replaced by a sombre atmosphere as families contemplate a celebration without their traditional delicacies.

The severity of the outbreak became apparent when the last cow succumbed to Anthrax in Bukaala village, Ndolo ward, Kyotera District. The infected animal displayed severe symptoms, including bleeding, indicative of an advanced Anthrax infection. A poignant symbol of the growing impact of the disease was the digging of a seven-foot hole to bury the infected cow, marking a grim milestone in the village.

For many residents, Anthrax was a relatively unknown threat, and the rapid spread of the disease among the village’s livestock has caught them off guard. Local farmer Salongo Mugisha Enos expressed the alarming speed at which the disease claims its victims, often leading to the death of an animal within hours.

The dire situation has forced a complete halt in meat and milk consumption, significantly affecting farmers who rely on their livestock for sustenance. The town of Kakyanga has been particularly hard hit, with residents expressing devastation at the prospect of abstaining from meat during the festive season.

Tumwebaze Vicent, an assistant animal husbandry officer, acknowledged the challenges faced in combating the outbreak. He emphasized the need for collective efforts, expressing concern that some individuals continue to consume meat and dairy, hindering their containment efforts.

Tumwebaze warned of potential consequences and stressed the urgency of ceasing the consumption of animal products, as failure to do so could result in a prolonged Anthrax quarantine.

In a ray of hope, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, during a recent visit to Rakai on World AIDS Day, acknowledged the severity of the Anthrax outbreak.

He pledged government support to address the crisis, offering a glimmer of relief for the beleaguered residents.

Regrettably, the toll of this outbreak has been devastating, with 17 reported deaths in the past month alone.

As the death toll rises and residents appeal for swift government intervention, the spectre of the Anthrax outbreak casts a dark shadow over Christmas celebrations in Kyotera. Farmers plead for immediate government action to mitigate the impact on their livelihoods and to prevent further loss of life in the community.