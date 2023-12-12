Sarah Chelangat, Commissioner of Domestic Taxes at the Uganda Revenue Authority, expressed gratitude to Ugandan taxpayers, emphasizing the significance of paying taxes for the country’s development.

“We appreciate our taxpayers. Paying taxes is good, noble, and contributes to the development of the country, and every citizen should be doing it, though some are not. We encourage all those who are not paying their taxes to do so,” said Chelangat.

Highlighting the government’s focus on domestic revenue mobilization, Chelangat urged every Ugandan involved in economic activities to participate in tax payment.

“The government is counting on every Ugandan involved in any economic activity to participate in paying taxes. It’s part of the mandate of the revenue target,” she stated.

Abel Kagumire, Commissioner Customs at Uganda Revenue Authority, addressed efforts to simplify taxpayers’ experience at URA.

“We are trying to automate and cater for feedback to ease business operations. We are here to engage, educate, and give you the information that you need,” Kagumire affirmed.

Chelangat also reminded Ugandans living abroad of their tax obligations, stating,

“If you are a Ugandan living out of the country, you remain a tax resident of Uganda, and tax resident rules require you to declare taxes on your worldwide income. You can log in to our portal, file your returns, and pay your taxes.”

The Uganda Revenue Authority is making strides to enhance the overall taxpayer experience, with a commitment to transparency, automation, and accessibility.

The commissioners emphasized their dedication to engaging with the public, simplifying procedures, and providing the necessary information for smooth tax compliance.

As the government intensifies efforts towards domestic revenue mobilization, the call for tax compliance resonates as a crucial aspect of civic responsibility, essential for the growth and prosperity of the nation.