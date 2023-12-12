The Uganda Police Force Doctrine Development Committee has set up a camp in Arua City for consultations with stakeholders in the West Nile sub-region on how to enhance policing in Uganda.

The committee is collecting input for the formulation of a new doctrine aimed at elevating the welfare of the police force, regulating their actions, and fostering professionalism.

The Doctrine Development Committee, led by the Acting Political Commissar of the Uganda Police Force, Namutebi Hadija, is engaging various stakeholders to develop principles that will serve as the foundation for effective policing.

Namutebi emphasizes the need for a unified document consolidating scattered policies and guidelines. The new doctrine aims to streamline recruitment, placement, training, promotions, logistics, remunerations, and welfare, among other aspects of police operations.

“We want to develop a central document, collecting all we have been using, which are scattered in different documents, to improve them with the current policing issues. The doctrine will spell out the way our policing and the way we deliver policing services to the members of the public,” Namutebi said.

The West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson, Josephine Angucia highlights the relevance of the new doctrine in addressing evolving crime trends, especially with the evolving technology, which necessitates a shift from outdated policing methodologies.

“Things have changed, and crime trends have changed, formerly, some crimes were not there when the initial doctrines were formed, but now we have so many crimes that are new like cyber crimes. So policing has changed, we cannot get stuck in the old way of doing things,” she said.

The engagement aims to gather insights from a diverse range of contributors, including retired and serving officers from the Justice, Law and Order Sector, and cultural and religious leaders.

The collaborative effort seeks to ensure that the new doctrine is robust, and relevant and addresses the dynamic challenges faced by law enforcement in the contemporary landscape