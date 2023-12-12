Religious leaders have emphasized the significance of servant leadership, highlighting that all leaders should be conscientious about the individuals they lead.

They stress the importance of treating people with respect and recognizing their inherent value.

These leaders have underscored the vital role of integrity and accountability in their leadership, asserting that individuals deserve to be treated with dignity and not as disposable entities, a concern that has unfortunately become evident in the country.

These valuable insights were shared during a leadership retreat organized by Compassion International Uganda, a child-centered civil society organization, at the Pastors Discipleship Network in Bweyogerere.

Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe was commissioned as the new national director of Compassion International Uganda.

Archbishop Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, called for a leadership style that prioritizes serving humanity with utmost transparency and accountability.

Mugalu urged leaders to be prepared to peacefully relinquish their positions when their mandate expires. According to Dr. Mugalu, accepting the end of one’s tenure demonstrates maturity in leadership and allows for the infusion of new ideas and energy.

Dr. Mugalu further emphasized that this approach should be practiced across various leadership domains to avoid detrimental outcomes such as blackmail, character assassination, and conflicts that hinder progress.

“Transparency is of utmost importance, and as a church and a nation, we must wholeheartedly embrace values such as integrity, accountability, transparency, and servanthood. Our focus should be on serving the people, rather than serving our own interests,” said Dr. Mugalu.

Henry Luke Orombi, Archbishop Emeritus Church of Uganda, stressed the need for leaders to be mindful of the people they serve.

He highlighted that individuals in positions of authority, including those elected to Parliament or working in banks, are entrusted to serve the people. Orombi lamented the lack of customer care and the unfortunate instances where individuals are treated as terrorists instead of being valued contributors.

“In servant leadership, it is crucial to treat people with value and allow them to feel heard. These individuals experience pain, emotions, and seek positive answers. If we are called to serve, then we must be present with them, walking alongside them through their journeys,” Orombi expressed.

Orombi also emphasised the importance of leaders refraining from accumulating wealth at the expense of those in need. Transparency, accountability, and a commitment to leading people towards prosperity without misappropriating entrusted resources are essential qualities that leaders must possess.

Compassion International is a child-centered organization that provides assistance to disadvantaged children and families through Pentecostal churches. Dr. Mugalu urged prosperous Ugandans and organizations with resources to support vulnerable children, as they are the future citizens who can make a significant impact.

The newly appointed National Director of Compassion International Uganda, Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe, declared the organization’s commitment to continue supporting children while seeking collaboration with other organizations and government agencies to combat child abuse.

“Disturbing statistics reveal that many children are still subjected to child abuse, including neglect. Compassion International Uganda is dedicated to working together with like-minded organizations to ensure that all perpetrators of child abuse are held accountable,” affirmed Ahimbisibwe.

He further expressed the organization’s focus on addressing poverty, a root cause of domestic violence that endangers the safety of children.

Ahimbisibwe commended the government’s efforts in combating child abuse and pledged to collaborate with relevant government bodies to ensure that existing laws are not mere words on paper but are effectively enforced.