Parliament’s planned inquiry into missing persons hit a roadblock on Monday as the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya, appeared solo at the meeting convened by Speaker Anita Among.

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, expressed disappointment, assuring the media that a rescheduled meeting would include the full commission.

In a press conference following the failed meeting, Mpuuga stated,

“A new date will be communicated, and we expect the full attendance of all commissioners from the Uganda Human Rights Commission. This is a critical issue, and we are committed to addressing it comprehensively.”

Earlier in the day, Speaker Among and Mpuuga had gathered at Parliament in anticipation of discussing the outcomes of the Human Rights Commission’s investigations into alleged missing persons.

The closed-door engagement was unproductive as Wangadya attended without her fellow commissioners, prompting the postponement of the meeting.

Mpuuga clarified,

“The Speaker assured us that the meeting will be rescheduled and conducted before the end of the week. We are determined to have all commissioners present to ensure a thorough examination of the matter.”

Regarding the recent sanctions imposed on Commissioner General of Prisons Dr Byabashaija, Mpuuga supported the move, stating,

“It’s a positive step by the American Government. There have been instances of individuals leaving prisons with marks of torture, and addressing this issue is crucial for human rights.”

Looking ahead, Mpuuga disclosed,

“The Speaker will release the terms of reference for the Human Rights Committee and the Defense and Internal Affairs Committee. They were directed to investigate the claims of missing persons in the country.”

As the nation awaits the rescheduled meeting, the focus remains on resolving the pressing issue of missing persons and ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation by the Uganda Human Rights Commission.