Residents in Kabale town have blamed police for failure to carry out night patrols prompting attacks from machete wielding thugs a head of Christmas season.

This comes after increased attacks by the machete wielding thugs that have hurt people’s lives and stolen properties.

The machete wielding thugs have taken advantage of some of the dark corners around the town to wreck havoc.

The most attacks recent attacks that have happened near the police barracks as well in some areas of Bungongi and Kigongi all located in Kabale municipality.

Saida Kato Kataruha, an interior designer who is one of the victims of these thugs said he was attacked on Friday as he returned home at around midnight.

He said when he reached Kabale town and moved out of his vehicle for a short call, an unknown person grabbed his phone and when he tried to follow him up, he was beaten .

Albert Ampeire ,a radio presenter on Voice of Kigezi says as he returned from work, some people waylaid him at the fame.

“Three men with pangas approached me and asked me to give them everything I was carrying. They later forced me into the house where my items were all taken,” Ampeire.

He insisted that the tugs have taken advantage of laxity in security and dark streets in Kabale town to terrorise locals.

Ampeire asked police to step up night patrols.

Elly Maate the police spokesperson for Kigezi sub region confirmed that of recent there has been a lot of theft and attacks attributing them the up coming festive season.

He adds that security starts with an individual calling upon the local people to avoid night and single movements.

He however noted that those attacked didnt report to police for follow up.

Maate highlighted that the machete wielding thugs have taken advantage of soft targets that include dark corners.

He said security has together with municipal authorities have agreed to install all missing street lights but also noted that together with sister security agencies, they have intensified patrols, especially at night.