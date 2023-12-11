The opposition has welcomed the sanctions recently imposed by the United States government on Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija.

Last week, Byabashaija was sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury over allegations of torture of prisoners.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga said such sanctions provide an opportunity to hold all people involved in human rights violations accountable, for the way they exercise authority while in positions of power.

“The lesson we learn from the sanctioning of the Commissioner General of Prisons is exercise of authority should be measured. Clearly, we have seen people come out of prisons with torture marks the media was awash especially last year with reports of torture victims and they are being produced in courts and they have been in custody,” Mpuuga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prisons hasn’t come out to disown the torture or clearly spell out who is responsible for the torture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mpuuga, further noted that Uganda is part of the global family of humans, and matters that concern Ugandans whose rights are being violated by people in positions of protection, in positions of responsibility is a very serious matter.

“If you are Prisons, they bring you a suspect tortured, you don’t accommodate that suspect. The fact that they haven’t come out, not to accept the tortured victims, it is the reason why they must account. A prisoner whose matter hasn’t been heard is presumed innocent, but also, there is no where in our penal laws where a person charged and found guilty is supposed to be tortured.”

He observed that all kinds of torture against prisoners represents violation and that as the opposition, they welcome these sanctions, because they offer the necessary lessons to all human rights violaters.

In its statement, U.S. Treasury Department said that during Byabashaija’s term of office, members of the UPS have engaged in torture and other serious human rights abuse against prisoners held within UPS facilities.

“Prisoners have reported being tortured and beaten by UPS staff and by fellow prisoners at the direction of UPS staff.” US stated