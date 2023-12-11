By Ssali Hamzah

” I am not that cheap “she said as I passed by the two girls seated at a table having drinks.

It seems she knew her worth and the person in question was offering her less than the value she deserved.Value determines prices.

“ I wish there was a machine that can remove my shoes when I get back home from a long day. It scrubs my feet and helps me through a cold shower straight to a warm bed” said Emily as she threw herself in the couch on arrival from work and this got me wondering how much would such a machine providing such value be . definitely expensive or non existent. Value is the new Price.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sales person all through my career, I have learned that people prefer to buy value for products and services. The ultimate question is how does the product or service benefit me before they make a decision to purchase.Purchasers consider the product before it’s Price and that means the product value.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aspect of value stretches to how we make decisions on friendship’s and long-term relationships as individuals we prefer to associate with a partner that compliments us on value and that’s the one who will most probably stand with you as the rest are simply for fun and such is the selection of value over price.

Selecting Next Media as your brand of media coverage will definitely yield more value for your brand hence harnessing returns on investment price in such times is never the question.

Considering product value gives a consumer satisfaction after acquiring it. You know cheap things are expensive in the long run. Why else do you think the iphone 14 is pricer than an Infinix.

The value of storage, display,water resistance among others is the answer.

Ssali Hamzah is a seasoned Marketing consultant, currently an Account Manager with Next Media

Email [email protected]