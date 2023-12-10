The Ugandan army(UPDF) contingent under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) has dismissed untrue, reports indicating that they are conducting military operation in Rutshuru territory despite expiry of the mandate of the keeping force.

The Wazalendo militia group inside DRC posted on their social media pages information indicating that the Ugandan army is conducting operations in Rutshuru, noting that during a battle at Mushake between the M23 rebels and FARDC forces, some Ugandan soldiers were taken as prisoners of war.

However, in a statement on Sunday morning , the spokesperson of the Ugandan contingent, Capt Kato Hassan Ahmad described the reports as propaganda aimed at tarnishing the Ugandan army’s name.

“We wish to categorically state that the information posted is a mere propaganda and fallacy aiming at soiling the image of UPDF, to derail and divert the attention of the contingent from conducting it’s mandated Withdraw operations out of DRC as directed,” Capt Kato said.

“We affirm that UPDF has never operated with the M23 and has never set foot in Mushake as said by the Wazalendo.”

The spokesperson of the Ugandan contingent emphasized that they are still following the directive to exit eastern DRC after expiry of their mandate, adding that their activities have since stopped.

“Upon the expiry of EACRF mandate, we ceased routine military activities in the general areas of Rutshuru territory including Bunagana, Mabenga, Tshengerero and Kiwanja on December, 8, 2023 except for operations in support of humanitarian activities if called upon or in self defence during withdraw operations,”Capt Kato said.

“Our main effort for now is to ensure safe movement of our troops, equipment and final exit from DRC.UPDF immensely respects the decisions made by the heads of state summit and the EAC Chiefs of Defence Forces meetings which subsequently directed EACRF to withdraw from DRC.”

He said the Ugandan contingent is committed to ensure the orders of withdraw are fulfilled to the latter.