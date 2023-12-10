Experts have applauded Uganda for performing well in all areas required to ensure the country gets off the list of countries that are subject to enhanced monitoring because of money laundering.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of a two day training course on money laundering and counterterrorism financing for commercial banks, microfinance institutions, money remittance firms, saccos and fintechs organised by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), Paul Mugerwa, an anti-financial crime specialist said Uganda has corrected many things in the past few years and noted he is confident the next inspection will see the country take off the grey list.

“A couple of teams( from Financial Action Task Force (FATF)) have been coming but another is coming late this month to further assess our level of preparedness and whether we are good to go but I am confident with what government has been doing and we shall exit the grey list,” Mugerwa said.

Global anti-money laundering watchdog, FATF had threatened to blacklist Uganda if it didn’t comply with several standards.

To this, government has taken up several measures to correct the situation.

According to Mugerwa, the action taken by the Ugandan government has paid off with several changes, noting that the next assessment will see Uganda pass with flying colours.

“So far, we are faring relatively well but we will only confirm when the team comes and takes back report .Most of areas we were trailing have been fixed by stakeholders but the final evaluation will confirm. However, existing the grey list is one thing but keeping completely off is another. We must walk the talk.”

The course

The two-day course according to Ronald Mugwanya, the lead trainer at UIBFS was facilitated by experts from BOU, Uganda Bankers Association and the police division for financial crimes.

He noted the objective was to train institutions in best practices to combat money laundering and counterterrorism financing but also share knowledge regarding emerging trends .

“During the training, we looked at how technology is enabling money launderers and how to collaborate between institutions since they don’t operate as islands but in an eco-system. The key points were for these institutions to take action, compliance with the regulation, enhance due diligence, keep record and getting interested in continuous learning and developments since trends and technology keep changing,”Mugwanya said.

According to Paul Mugerwa, the course is timely as one of the measures aimed at ensuring Uganda gets off the grey list.

He insisted that being placed on the grey list is tricky for the country and has dire consequences.

“Initially people have been discounting the implications and now we appreciate they are biting. Financial crimes have consequences not only at individual level but also for financial institutions and the entire financial sector. It is not good place to be on grey list .It is incumbent on us to develop a resolve to render our systems of financial institutions hostile to financial criminals.”