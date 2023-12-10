Singer Cinderella Sanyu, currently serving as the Uganda Musician Association (UMA) president, has dismissed the rumours circulating on social media about a potential reunion with her former band Blu3.

The speculation arose from recent photos suggesting the trio might be reuniting. The original members of Blu3 were Jackie Chandiru, Lilian Mbabazi, and Cinderella Sanyu.

Blu3 gained popularity with albums like “Hitaji” (2004) and “Burn” (2007), which produced hit singles such as “Hitaji,” “Frisky,” and the Afrobeat track “Tomalaako.” However, the group ceased musical activities in 2010.

In response to the rumours, Sanyu clarified that while they did meet and perform together as Blu3, they are not officially reuniting as a band.

She emphasised that her solo career is thriving, and nothing will divert her attention from it.

However, she acknowledged the fans’ desire to see them together again and explained that they are exploring collaborations and joint performances for the sake of their supporters.

“We are collaborating and performing together, but Blu3 is not making a comeback. My career is progressing well, and I’m fully focused on it. However, we can come together for special shows,” stated Sanyu.

She revealed that the fans had requested a proper send-off for Blu3 since they never had the chance to bid farewell after their breakup, which prompted discussions about a reunion concert next year.

Sanyu also mentioned the possibility of releasing new songs for their dedicated fanbase, as they are currently in the studio.

Recently, Lilian Mbabazi announced a show called “The Blu3 Reunion,” scheduled for December 14th, 2023. She expressed excitement about bringing back their heartwarming melodies and unforgettable performances, urging music lovers to join the celebration.

Likewise, Jackie Chandiru couldn’t contain her enthusiasm, expressing pride as a member of Blu3 and eagerly anticipating their sensational comeback after more than a decade apart.

While Mbabazi and Chandiru are eager for the band to reunite, Sanyu seems to have a different perspective.

She has voiced bitterness towards the other two singers in multiple media interviews, claiming that their actions led to her expulsion from the group.

Sanyu believes she can thrive as a solo artist and has been doing well without them.

The trio came together as teenagers during the Coca-Cola Pop Stars competition.

After the show, they formed Blu3 in 2004 under the management of Steve Jean, the renowned producer and owner of Fenon Records.

However, Cindy was dismissed from the group two years later, and Mya Baganda was brought in as her replacement, leading to the band’s rebranding as Blu3.

The new trio remained together briefly before deciding to pursue solo careers.

Blu3 was an all-female Ugandan band formed in April 2004 after winning the TV show Coca-Cola Popstars. The name was derived from “3 Beautiful Black Ladies from Uganda.”