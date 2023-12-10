One common thing about most of the events that have happened this year is that they have all sold out and King Saha’s Ebiseera was not any different only that it has been the most attended event in a long time at the venue.

By 9pm, one could barely find any convenient place to watch the show from.

All sections including the general, VIP and VVIP were full to capacity to the extent that people in the VIP resorted to standing on chairs to watch the action on stage.

Fenon Events outdid themselves on the stage, erecting two giant screens to enable the hundreds in attendance watch the show, with fitting graphics and the best lighting.

They also contributed to the concert’s success with the magnificent sound system during the evening.

On the concert, Saha got the love he deserves, not just from his fans but also from fellow artistes as well.

Whereas some performed, Se others just came to watch and show support to Saha and artiste-cum politician Bobi Wine was among those whose presence caused alot of excitement at the venue.

People chanted Bobi Bobi every time an artiste sent shout outs.

Others in the audience were Rema Namakula’s, Eddy Kenzo and other politicians and dignitaries.

On the other side, B2C, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana, KapaCat, Fresh Kid, Jose Chameleone, Big Eye, King Michael, Fik Fameica, Karole Kasita, Mickie Wine, Levixone, Sheebah, Ziza Bafana and Carol Nantongo among others performed in solidarity with Kinga Saha.

The main man

King Saha did two sessions, the first starting at 9pm until 10pm while the last session came at 11:20 till 12:20 and in all sessions he performed some of his biggest songs including Very Well, Biri Biri, Sala Pulesa, Pretty, Mpeta, Hello, Zakayo, Ebiseera and I’m on my way among others.

His performance threw the fans into frenzy as others could not help sing along and falling in love with Saha’s music.