Hoima city leadership has implored police to work with city residents to deal with ever-increasing cases of dubious people vandalizing city infrastructures like manhole covers, and solar lights on the streets, saying if not dealt with Hoima may hardly match the code name Hoima the oil city.

With the improvement of infrastructure expected to spur development, the Hoima city mayor Brian Mayor says they still have a challenge of revenue officers and enforcement officers.

When Hoima was declared a city in 2021, this meant improvement, development and advancement in people’s lifestyle, including advancement in the infrastructure, especially the road network for easy connection in all various corners of the city.

Indeed, a fund of fifty-five million under USMID was allocated to work on the road network whose completion is expected to be on 31st December 2021.

With just days left to the 31st December date, as one enters Hoima City you are welcomed by beautiful roads, connecting you to most suburbs of the city that include Hoima City to Bujumbura, Hoima City to Kiryatete up to Businsi, Hoima City to Isaka Kijungu among other town centres.

Now Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo confirms that the road works are at 95% completion, with a few works remaining that include working on walkways, drainage systems, and installation of solar street lights.

“Of now the road works are going well, I think we are at 95% and we are optimistic the construction will be done by 31st December 2023, what is remaining is just minimal work on walkways, drainage system and installation of solar-powered street lights, this in a few will be done,” Kaboyo said

With the road network getting the city smarter every other day, the resident city commissioner Badru Mugabi says the infrastructure improvement will spur development but also reduce the crime rates since most of the known dark spots will be lit.

“ Every time you see infrastructure development, it enables movement, and this in a way encourages investment and facilitates the development of the area, this no doubt will happen in Hoima but besides we have some places like Kyarwabuyamba, Kiryatete and Isaka that have been dark spots for thugs, the smooth road connection and street lights handles the security issue once and for all” Mugabi noted

According to Kaboyo, security and a conducive environment will be guaranteed thus imploring potential investors to consider Hoima as a top number for investing in especially hotels, tourism and hospitality since it’s an oil city.

“At least for the fact we know Hoima is growing at the very first rate, anyway that could be because of the discovery of oil in the region and now Hoima being seen as a capital city everyone wants to invest here, so I implore potential investors in all sectors but especially hotels, tourism and hospitality to take advantage now” Mugabi added

However, the city leadership is concerned with the continued behaviour of ill-intended people vandalizing infrastructure like man-hole covers, and solar-powered street lights urging the community to work with police and have culprits arrested.

“When the city is developing, we also have wrong elements who seem not to care about development, for instance our manhole covers in the roads, batteries and lights of our solar powered street lights are being stolen, so we now encourage police to work with communities so that these culprits can be apprehended, we can’t push for development of a code-named Hoima the oil and a few people fail us people be watchdogs, if you notice anyone vandalizing kindly report” Kaboyo urged

The city mayor also says the development will see an increase in revenue collection of the city, but notes a challenge of understaffing in their enforcement and revenue collection staff.

“Yes, the city is developing, which means our revenues are going to increase but we have limited revenue and enforcement officers, so it’s high time as a city we recruit more enforcement officers to collect revenues that will enable us offer good social services that city dwellers desire” Kaboyo equally noted