Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Asuman Basalirwa, has voiced concerns that Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), may be instrumental in the downfall of his party.

Basalirwa’s assertion stems from the statements made by Kyagulanyi regarding some NUP MPs who he claimed were working for President Museveni.

In response to Kyagulanyi’s recent comments, where he alleged that those who supported the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 were collaborating with President Museveni, Basalirwa suggested that Kyagulanyi may possess information unknown to others.

During a recent interview with the international broadcaster BBC, Kyagulanyi argued that the Act, which garnered support from over 90% of Members of Parliament, was not passed in the best interest of Ugandans but rather as a means to suppress the opposition.

He further alleged that some of his MPs were working for President Museveni.

Basalirwa emphasised that Kyagulanyi’s failure to take action against the MPs he accused of collaborating with the regime would inevitably lead to the downfall of the NUP.

“He has to come out and disown his MPs he claims work for the regime; otherwise, he will lead to the downfall of his party,” said Basalirwa.

As the president of Justice Forum (JEEMA), Basalirwa suggested that if Kyagulanyi’s claims were true, appropriate action should be taken against those MPs who are working for the president, including expulsion from the party.

Basalirwa also questioned why NUP MPs did not consult their party president before supporting the Act.

He raised concerns about the party’s stance on homosexuality, highlighting the confusion within NUP regarding the issue.

“The party president alleges that the Act was introduced to suppress the opposition, yet NUP members were among those who supported it. Does this mean that there was a disagreement between the party president and his MPs on this matter?” Basalirwa questioned.

He called upon Kyagulanyi to clarify the party’s position on the issue of homosexuality.

Responding to claims that Kyagulanyi’s remarks were directed at Basalirwa due to his close relationship with the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, Basalirwa dismissed the notion, stating that it was not a crime for him to maintain a relationship with the speaker.

“I have introduced more Private Members Bills than any other MP since I joined Parliament. This is not a wrongdoing,” Basalirwa asserted.

Last week, JEEMA requested an apology from Kyagulanyi for his comments regarding the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023. The party expressed disappointment with Kyagulanyi’s evasive stance on the recently passed legislation and urged him to retract his statement.

Speaking to the Nile Post, Ssentongo Kyamundu, the spokesperson for JEEMA, stated that Kyagulanyi had betrayed them in the 2021 elections.

He further remarked that NUP leaders did not recognise JEEMA as a party and only chose to cooperate with select individuals within the organisation.

Kyamundu indicated that JEEMA was considering preventing its members from participating in NUP activities unless they engaged through official party channels, although they remained mindful of the unity of forces for change.