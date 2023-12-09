By Joshua Kagoro

The Uganda National Teachers’ Union(UNATU) has urged government to consider the enhancement of salary for arts teachers citing challenges including filing of early retirement, abseentism and incompetence in the teaching learning process among others.

UNATU says salary disparities compromise teaching which has now more than dwindled the teaching professional.

During the 18th annual delegates conference in Kampala, UNATU sought government’s quick response to pay gaps and forging other viable solutions to challenges teachers encounter in their profession.

“Arts teachers are now more than ever demotivated, leaving the profession, filing for early retirement. Something needs to be done to change this state of affairs,” UNATU secretary general, Filbert Baguma said.

Margaret Rwabushaija, the UNATU co-founder and workers representative in parliament believes that the appealing welfare of teachers unlike other professions has induced depression and illnesses leading to shortage of teachers.

“Low pay of arts teachers has notably influenced the current deplorable situation amongst them leading to opting out of the profession,” Rwabushaija noted.

With the notable increase of the girl child dropouts especially in poverty stricken areas, teachers say responsible authorities should prioritize guidance and counselling in schools to curb the vice.

Sophie Nakamya, a teacher at seed school Kisozi who doubles as a representative of female teachers in Gomba District attested to the worrying rate of female learners’ drop out whose cause she attributes to limited strategic counseling.

“ In my district young girls are increasingly dropping out of school due to lack of guidance and counseling by authorized counselors that may inform the value of both staying in school even after pregnancy ,” Nakamya said.