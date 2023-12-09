Culturalist, Dr. Steven Rwangyezi ,the proprietor of Ndere Cultural Centre has asked government to prioritize investment in local content creation to ensure the Ugandan story is told by its own people.

“ We need to sponsor research, capture authentic knowledge, put it in structured books and make them reference materials, put them in curriculum and have it from nursery to university. If the content we are to create is devoid of our culture we risk falling into boring content from script writers,”Rwangyezi said.

“If we get something the whites have not had opportunity to access, we are going to have a fresh breath of content from an area no one has accessed.”

He was speaking during the launch of Alkebulan TV an online streaming platform dedicated to showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage, promoting tourism and highlighting its economic potential.

The culturalists insisted that it is high time the Ugandan government as well as others in Africa put in place deliberate efforts to sponsor local content create to shape narrative on Africa.

“If we can sponsor research and documentation about us, they we will be able to change the narrative. We are blaming schools for teaching western dances and songs to learners but teachers in schools don’t know our traditional songs and there is no library for this. We need to sponsor research about food, architecture, medicine, food etc. We need to do research about this. We are not going to compete or survive as continent if the new media does play our own content. It is not that Africa lacks content but we have failed to go out to tell its own story,” Rwangyezi said.

The Minister in charge of General Duties, Justine Kasule Lumumba insisted that culture plays a key role in the country’s development, asking that Ugandans as Africans must appreciate their own culture.

“Traditional and religious leaders and their institutions must come in to promote and save our culture from vanishing. The success of the Ugandan story will be the success of the country and Africa at large. We need to tell our own stories or else somebody else will tell it and we might not have the power to change how it is told,” Lumumba said.

The CEO of Alkebulan TV, Moses Kazibwe said Africa has great stories worth telling but noted many a times these are ignored.

“Africa, blessed with the finest soils gifted to us by the creator, enables us to cultivate organic produce without the need for fertilizers. This divine endowment is something we must cherish and utilize to its fullest extent by telling Africa’s story,” Kazibwe said.