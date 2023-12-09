One person died on the spot and 14 others injured as a bus belonging to Kingo bus company overturned on Friday Kabaale Bugonzi along the Masaka Kampala highway.

The accident occurred at Kabaale Bugonzi village in Masaka City along the Kampala-Masaka highway when the bus registration number UBA 293A that was trying to overtake a trailer overturned killing an elderly woman on the spot.

The incident, reminiscent of a past tragedy at the same location in 1996 where the renowned kadongo-kamu singer Herman Basudde lost his life, unfolded as the bus was en route to Mbarara from Kampala .

Masaka police confirmed the unfortunate demise of the elderly woman on the spot, whose identities are not yet known pending further investigation.

Jamada Wandera, the police spokesperson for Masaka sub-region said investigations into the accident are ongoing, stating, “The Police is still hunting Tumwine Francis the bus driver who is currently on the run.

Wandera emphasized the importance of bringing all involved parties to account and uncovering the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Among the injured Alinatwe (28), Mwongera Francis (50), Mulamye Noline (24), Sarah (24), Namanya Maculine (19), Arinaitwe Rogers (21), Ashaba Nita (26), and Namulinde Olivia (24).

The injured were transported to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention.

However eyewitnesses at the scene have attributed the cause of accident to reckless driving by the bus driver.

However, the area police spokesperson said the investigations will indicate the exact cause.

“Our primary focus is on ensuring the well-being of the survivors and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident” Wandera said.

He said police is committed to bringing clarity to the circumstances surrounding this tragic event and holding those responsible accountable.

Wandera also urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in providing any relevant information that could aid in the ongoing investigation to prevent accidents as the festive season draws closer

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating accident, questions linger about road safety measures along the notorious stretch of the Kampala-Masaka highway which claims more life especially during festive seasons.