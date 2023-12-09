This year’s NBS Housing Baraza kicked off on Friday and has attracted hundreds of participants.

The two-day baraza hosted by NBS Television is being held under the theme, “Exploring Evolving Options in Housing and Housing Finance.”

This year’s theme reflects the commitment to recognizing and scaling innovative solutions in the housing sector.

On Friday, the Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba and State Minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza officially opened this year’s edition at Motiv, Old PortBell Road.

Speaking at the opening day, Joe Kigozi, the deputy CEO of Next Media, expressed the media group’s commitment to offering platforms for discussions on issues affecting Ugandans.

“I believe if you are to rate the top five issues, housing is one of them. Every dream of a Ugandan is to have a decent home which is affordable. It’s so best anywhere in the world and that’s why we cannot stop to provide a platform for this.” Kigozi said.

He also thanked all the sponsors, partners and stakeholders for believing in the idea, and accepting to walk the journey with Next Media.

In her remarks, Minister Lumumba applauded Next Media for the platform which she said is crucial in addressing housing challenges that affect Ugandans.

She noted that as the minister coordinating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she finds the discussions on housing important as they simplify Uganda’s journey towards achieving the SDGs goals.

“So when you look at the SDGs, most of them fall in this when you look at good health and well-being, you cannot have good health and well-being. If you have nowhere to sleep, you cannot count on good health and well-being of any human being.”

Lumumba further noted that the discussions also simplify the country’s goal of achieving gender equality by helping women most especially those who were denied home ownership by the cultural settings.

“So when it comes to that, as I talk to you as a woman, I feel up with those people who are also simplifying and giving us satisfaction as women when it comes to owning properties,” Lumumba said.

Housing Finance Bank (HFB) managing director, Michael Mugabi said the bank remains committed to being part of the baraza, further noting that the presence and participation of different stakeholders is great testament of readiness to provide solutions that can help in reducing the housing gap.

“There are various emerging trends in the house sector both regionally and as well as internationally. You know, as the bank, we are keen on ensuring that these trends are adequately harnessed, deliver appropriate solutions to the housing challenges.” Mugabi said.

The baraza has attracted hundreds of real estate developers, property managers, construction experts, and finance professionals.