In a collaborative effort, the Danish government, in partnership with the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), has officially launched the Strengthening Adolescents and Youth (SAY) empowerment and rights program.

This initiative is specifically designed to address the urgent sexual reproductive health and rights needs among Uganda’s youthful population, particularly in refugee communities.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Signe Winding Albjerg, emphasized the significance of the SAY initiative. She stated,

“This program will empower young people to assert their sexual reproductive and health rights, prevent sexual gender-based violence, and enhance the availability and accessibility of youth-responsive services in Uganda’s refugee communities.”

Addressing the risk factors associated with sexual gender-based violence, Ambassador Albjerg reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to supporting young people in refugee settlements.

The initiative aims to empower them to assert their sexual reproductive and health rights while actively working towards the prevention of sexual gender-based violence.

In a statement, Signe Winding Albjerg emphasized, “Our goal is to create a safer and more supportive environment for the youth, where their rights are respected, and they have access to essential health services.”

The implementing partner, UNFPA, led by Country Representative Gift Malunga, highlighted the vulnerability of young people in refugee camps.

Malunga emphasized the heightened risks they face, including teenage pregnancies, child marriages, HIV infections, and sexual gender-based violence. UNFPA reiterated its commitment to empowering communities in refugee camps to address these challenges effectively.

Gift Malunga, UNFPA Country Representative, stated, “By empowering young people with knowledge and services, we aim to create an environment that protects and promotes their sexual reproductive health and rights.”

The SAY program is set to be implemented in three refugee hosting communities and two refugee-affected districts, including Adjumani, Obongi, Lamwo, Moyo, and Kitgum.