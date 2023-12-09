C-Care, Uganda has awarded certificates to teachers and police officers that participated who completed a two-day basic life support training course held at C-Care IHK Hospital in Namuwongo, Kampala.

The programme was organized in partnership with American Heart Association a non-profit organization that offers training skills for first responders on the appropriate first aid response and actions to take, in case an accident occurs before a victim is taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy traffic police commander , Superintendent of Police Opus Justin, hailed the efforts that C-Care Uganda is putting into training first responders.

“Most of the people that usually reach the accident scenes first, usually do not know what to do and the victims sometimes do not make it but with such trainings the people get to know what to do in order to save lives. So, thank you so much C-Care for the big effort and work,” Opus said.

“I also greatly appreciate the men and women here today that have listened to the call of the hospital and come through to learn and know what to do to make their work much more efficient.

, Azhar Sandhoo, the Chief Operations Officer at C-Care Uganda, encouraged teachers and police officers to always be ready to offer a helping hand when needed and call for professional help when the situation is beyond their control.

“Thank you so much to all those that have participated in this training and so now when faced with an issue of a choking child or a case of near drowning you know what do. I also remind you to call a professional when the situation escalates or gets out of hand. So that together, we can continue to save as many lives as we can.

He added that the training was conducted as part of C-Care Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility, through which they support communities to bring positive change to people.

Kisambira Yusuf, one of the trainees, thanked the C-Care team for organizing such an information filled session that will aid them do their job better and also share with their fellow colleagues some of the basic life skills acquired.

“I would like to take this opportunity and appreciate all our trainers here at C-Care for teaching us and equipping us with very important life skills that will enable us do our work much better in case we are faced with an emergency. We are ready to share some of this knowledge with our colleagues at work,” he remarked.