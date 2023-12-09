The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has announced plans to enact a comprehensive media law.

This revelation took place during the 24th Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), where a new executive and board of trustees were elected.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT & National Guidance, addressed long-standing concerns expressed by media professionals regarding the stringent laws and acts imposed by the government, acknowledging their disadvantages.

“Consultations are ongoing to create an effective law that will mutually benefit both the government and the media,” Dr. Baryomunsi informed NAB members during the meeting.

Former NAB Chairperson and newly elected Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Kin Kariisa, highlighted challenges faced by the media industry, including financial burdens.

Despite the outgoing committee’s achievements, Kariisa stressed the need for the government to allocate budgetary provisions for media coverage.

“The new committee will be tasked with following up on ensuring the government starts budgeting for media coverage,” Kin Kariisa emphasized.

NAB elected a new executive committee, appointing Dr. Innocent Nahabwe as the Chairperson, with Joe Kigozi from Next Media as the Deputy Chairperson.

The association also embraced constitutional amendments and selected Kin Kariisa as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

This announcement signals a crucial step towards addressing the concerns of media practitioners, and the forthcoming law aims to create a more favorable regulatory environment for both the government and the media industry.