Vice President Jessica Alupo has officially commissioned the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity of Women Enterprises (GROWTH) project in Katakwi district.

This transformative initiative, backed by the World Bank and executed by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development, aims to enhance the livelihoods of over 200 women entrepreneurs.

During the launch, Vice President Alupo underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality.

She addressed the persistent challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the need for comprehensive training programs to equip them with the skills necessary for effective market competition.

“Ensuring the timely and successful execution of the GROWTH project is crucial for maximizing its positive impact on the lives of women in Katakwi district,” stated Alupo.

The National Project Coordinator, Alex Asiimwe, commended the GROWTH project as a milestone in uplifting women entrepreneurs.

He emphasized the importance of creating sustainable opportunities that foster economic growth and empower women to become self-reliant.

“Projects like GROWTH are vital in breaking barriers and providing women with the tools they need to thrive in their entrepreneurial endeavors,” noted Alex Asiimwe, Commissioner of Labor at the Ministry of Gender.

The GROWTH project aligns with broader efforts to create lasting opportunities for women entrepreneurs, contributing to economic growth and fostering self-reliance.

With the World Bank’s support and collaboration with key stakeholders, this initiative holds the potential to make a significant impact on the economic landscape of Katakwi, setting the stage for empowered and thriving women-led enterprises.