The Vumbula Uganda Festival concluded on Monday morning, attracting thousands of revellers who were treated to a weekend of music and tourism celebration.

The three-day festival which celebrates tourism, culture, art and music happened at Kaazi Camping Grounds in Busabala, from Friday, December 1, until December 3, 2023.

Regarded as the biggest tourism festival in Uganda, Vumbula did not disappoint as it highlighted the rich culture and beauty of Uganda through an array of activities including performances by cultural troupes.

Some big names in the entertainment industry such as Voltage Music, Chosen Blood, Coco Finger, Beenie Gunter, Da Agent, DJ Roja, and MC Casmir headlined the festival.

The festival also included hundreds of vendors selling local food dishes and homemade items.

Cultural artefacts, local games, and a unique camping experience were also showcased.

According to Peter Sebulime, the CEO of Vumbula Uganda, the festival aims to stimulate local tourism.

Reacting to the huge turnout, Sebulime, told this website that this was the safest festival and most memorable experience Uganda has ever had, and they cannot wait to have more of these.

“This edition re-assured our community of the safety and a memorable experience, and our goal is to stay consistent like we have always done. Besides, nature and tourism at large, the youth got to taste the strength of Uganda’s security and that is something we need to celebrate,” Sebulime alias Demo said.

He thanked all the government security organs that came together for a common cause of celebrating Uganda’s tourism, art, music, and culture.

Meanwhile, plans are already in motion for the festival to return early next year, with organisers looking at holding the event at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

The festival is powered by Nile Special, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiques, UTB, NBS Television, Fenon Production, Trace Mziki, Afro Mobile, CocaCola, and Airtel Uganda.