The Ugandan army(UPDF) contingent under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) has started preparations to withdraw from eastern DRC where they have been on a peacekeeping mission.

According to the Ugandan contingent spokesperson, Capt Kato Ahmad Hassan, the troops have finally received orders to pull out of eastern DRC.

“We have started preparations to execute the withdraw operations to leave DRC as directed by the strategic,” Capt Kato said.

“UPDF will conduct withdraw operation of its forces and equipment in a phased manner, gradual, orderly and sequentially commencing on December, 8 2024 to January, 7 2024 so as to curtail any disruption that can lead to any security space.”

The East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) over the weekend started its withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo after Kinshasa refused to renew its mandate.

According to the spokesperson of the Ugandan contingent, the withdrawal of the troops will be done cautiously and in a phased manner that will climax early next year.

“UPDF will ensure to expedite the pullout of it’s forces and equipment within the approved timelines as enshrined in the extra ordinary meeting of EAC chiefs of defence forces held on December, 6 2023,” Capt Kato said.

He urged all armed groups in eastern DRC to facilitate the withdraw of the UPDF troops by observing total cease fire so as to allow the forces exit from the mission area safely.

The Uganda troops were deployed in eastern DRC under EACRF in March this year.