Ugandan parliamentary sports team crosses to Rwanda through the one-stop border of Katuna a head of

13th Edition of the East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games to be held in Kigali, Rwanda. The sports team crossed to Rwanda at exactly 5:00 pm.

This year’s event will be held under the theme: For a progressive, peaceful and all-inclusive EAC, from 07 to 19 December 2023. Six EAC partner states: Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, and the regional assembly, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), will take part in this year’s edition of the games.

Francis Katongole Katambazi Kalungu East noted that such games mean a lot since it’s one way of bringing both countries together. He adds that the East East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games will also help in improving trade between Uganda and Rwanda.

Katongole also says that as the Ugandan team, they are ready since they have been training adding that they are ready to crash any team that will come their way.

Henry Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South) says that such games were started by former members of parliament, in that regard even as the current parliament they felt it’s important to continue. He adds that they found it important to have the Members of parliament from the East Community uniting adding that since Uganda and Rwanda have been Hostile to one another stressing that through such games, brotherhood is promoted as well as promotion of unity and once two countries come together, the relation is key.

The games will feature various disciplines including football (for men only), netball, volleyball, basketball, darts, golf, and athletics, for both men and women.