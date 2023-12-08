Saladin Media, a prominent name in the advertising and media industry, has emerged victorious with three prestigious awards at the 2023 Silverback Awards. The event, a collaboration between the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), Uganda Marketers Society (UMS), and The Loeries Awards Company, took place on November 25th, 2023, in Kampala.

Saladin Media clinched two bronze awards for their outstanding work in the “The Iconicity Tale with Johnnie Walker” out-of-home campaign execution and the “How Tusker Lite conquered Mt Rwenzori” live event and sponsorship execution. These campaigns, celebrated for their remarkable impact on the respective brands, demonstrated Saladin Media’s commitment to creativity and innovation.

Additionally, the agency secured a silver accolade for the “A week of Flavors campaign launch for the new Smirnoff Pineapple Punch and Smirnoff Guarana in a bottle” under the media-product launch category.

Maureen Ford, Media Director at Saladin Media, expressed her excitement while receiving the awards. She stated, “As an agency that prides itself on top-notch service delivery and creativity, this is a testament to attaining our mission and actively redefining strategic marketing through both mainstream and new media.”

Ford dedicated the achievement to Saladin Media’s clients, acknowledging their integral role in influencing and impacting audiences through various campaigns.

With over 17 years of experience, Saladin Media Advertising continues to make significant strides within the creative advertising industry. The agency specializes in media and influencer marketing for commendable brands and companies, both within and outside Uganda.

The Silverback Awards, now in its second year, remains a platform to recognize and honor outstanding milestones within the creative advertising industry. Saladin Media’s triple win serves as a testament to their dedication to excellence and their impactful contributions to the realm of advertising and media.