In my walk in the world, I take note of those that are interested in critical thinking. There very that small group that has not surrendered their God ordained, and given right not just to think for themselves but to understand things for themselves.

I find it quite negligent for anyone to think that it is theirs to think and understand anything for me as if I do not have a working brain myself.

There are many things that can be done to and me that I will ignore and let slide.

What I won’t ignore and let slide is anyone understanding for me.

You can jail me and give me your reasons for jailing me. That’s fine. What you can’t do, is it to understand for me the real reason for which you have jailed me.

That remains mine more so because I have a working brain. I am very cognizant of the fact that some very negligent minds have accepted that others will understand for them even in the face of glaring evidence that there are great reasons to reject the stories told by others. Where Am I going with this?

Israel has for many years understood for many people the conflict in the Middle East. I actually think it is because some Jews think they are super kind of Human beings. I have no proof to suggest that they are and none to prove they are not. I just think that is their opinion and they have a right to it.

Israel has done many things to Palestinians that should never be done and done so because the US and Britain have allowed them to do so. Israel does things under the watch of the US and the UK that no other nation in African can be allowed to do.

I have for many years been disturbed by the silence of the US when innocent Palestinians are killed by Israel. I am talking of women and children! You hear nothing from the US and the UK. What happens is they speak about things less worse done in Africa.

I am not saying that what is done in Africa needs to be excused. That’s not my point. My point is why has the west for many years has been silent on violations of human rights by Israel? Are there great reason for human rights violations for some and not others?

Hamas should never have attacked Israel and what Hamas did worries anyone who loves life. That said, what is more worrying is what Israel has done in response to that attack and it is in tandem with what Israel has always done to Palestine. The numbers of innocents that have been killed by this nation of brilliant minds and technology is worrying.

How can you brag about having surgical technology and intelligence in war and you end up killing so many innocents? Either Israel does not have the surgical ability is has always claimed or it does and is only killing these numbers intentionally hoping it shall understand for us and force us to accept its explanations. When we reject or refuse to accept their explanations we are brandished with its scare crow tag: antisemitic .

The world is changing and what Hamas has done is to expose Israel. A very unfortunate attack threw Israel into panic forcing Israel into doing what Israel has always done and gotten away with. That was yesterday. Now that the world has changed and social media is alive, the new world is not ready to accept the old explanations of Israel for killing babies and women in the tens of thousands! Israel and its big brothers UK and the US now have some work to do. When so many Palestinians die the US and the UK will have problems helping us understand that they genuinely have cared about human rights abuses and war crimes.

What a world…..