In a strategic move that marks a significant transition within the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media Group, has been appointed as the Trustees Advisory Board (TAB) Chairperson.

This announcement came during the NAB Annual General Meeting, where Kariisa concurrently retired from his previous role as Chairman.

The newly established Trustees Advisory Board is set to play a pivotal role in overseeing the Executive Committee (EXCO) and providing essential advisory support to the Association.

The responsibilities extend to negotiating, lobbying on policy and strategic matters, as well as addressing funding concerns. The TAB will convene annually, and the elected members will serve a term of five years.

This development signifies a notable shift in NAB’s organizational structure.

The Constitution and Memorandum of Association have been amended to introduce two new offices: the Secretariat, which includes a CEO and staff, who will report to the Executive Committee and are obligated to serve the members in ensuring that they comply with regulatory requirements, organise training, ensure proper research in the media Industry among others, and the Trustee’s Advisory Board.

While the EXCO’s term is limited to two years, the TAB members will serve a more extended term of five years, reflecting their commitment to long-term strategic planning and support.

The elected members of the Trustees Advisory Board, handpicked for their expertise and influence, are as follows:

Kin Kariisa – Chairman: With his extensive experience as the CEO of Next Media Group, Kin Kariisa steps into this new role, bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership to guide the Advisory Trustees Board.

Capt. Francis Babu: former NAB Chairman Capt. Francis Babu’s inclusion adds diverse perspectives, drawing from his background and experiences in various sectors. He is a highly respected Ugandan who has held multiple positions in both civil aviation management and civic leadership with international exposure.

Agha Sekalala: former NAB Chairman, known for his strategic thinking, joins the board to contribute his insights and expertise in navigating complex policy matters. He is an entrepreneur, business executive, management training consultant, and investor.

Omollo Johnson: With a wealth of experience, particularly in media-related affairs, is well-positioned to contribute to the board’s discussions and decisions. He is currently the General Manager of NTV Uganda and Spark TV.

Sarah Kagingo: Sarah Kagingo is a Ugandan business executive and strategic communications professional. She serves as the Vice Chairlady of the Board of Directors at Private Sector Foundation Uganda. She is the managing director of SoftPower Communications.

Pastor Robert Kayanja: An author, singer, motivational speaker, founder, and Senior Pastor of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, a megachurch in Rubaga, a Kampala suburb, and Founder and CEO of a Christian television station, Channel 44 Television.

Don Wanyama: Don Wanyama holds the position of Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, and Managing Director of The New Vision Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. He is a trained teacher, journalist, and communications expert.

This reshaping of NAB’s leadership structure underlines a commitment to effective governance, sustainability and strategic planning. Kin Kariisa, in his role as Chairman of the Advisory Trustees Board, is poised to lead the Association in providing essential guidance and support, marking a new era for the National Association of Broadcasters in Uganda.