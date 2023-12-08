The #WeCanDoIt photo exhibition campaign was birthed in 2021 by Isaac Muwanguzi, Head of Content Photography at Next Media.

Muwanguzi says the idea came to mind after seeing his sister’s talent despite her being differently enabled as a result of cerebral malaria that she suffered as a toddler.

Muwanguzi then said the idea of a full-scale campaign on people enabled differently came to his mind, and he has never looked back after one photo he took of her getting crafty.

In this impactful journey, Muwanguzi has forged partnerships with key entities, including Next Com, one of the Next Media brands.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, Eco Bank, and Pamoja, a Next Media CEO Executive Mentorship Program, have already rallied behind this noble cause. Muwanguzi invites companies, organizations, and individuals to join this transformative initiative.

Next Com, as a vital partner in the campaign, brings its expertise in communications to amplify the message and reach of #WeCanDoIt. With a track record of managing public relations for Next Media Brands and several other prominent entities, Next Com is a pillar of support for the campaign’s mission.

Together, these collaborators are fostering a collective effort to celebrate diversity, resilience, and the undeniable capabilities of differently-abled people.

As the #WeCanDoIt campaign continues to inspire, the call is extended to all who believe in the power of unity and inclusivity to come forward and contribute to this commendable cause.

This exhibition will span two months to allow all who wish to be a part of it to join.