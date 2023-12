The 5th edition of the NBS Housing Baraza kicks off today at Motiv in Bugolobi.

Different stakeholders from the housing Industry are ready to show case and share innovative ideas on how Ugandw’s housing deficit can be reduced from 2.4million housing units.

This two day event will he held under theme exploring evolving options in housing and housing Finance.

Different stakeholders and partners including Uganda Revenue Authority, Housing Finance and Plascon.

Details to follow.

