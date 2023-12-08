In a significant stride towards digital empowerment, MTN Foundation’s Digital Access Program has inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab valued at Shs150 million at Hornby High School Junior, situated in Kabale District, South Western Uganda. The school, dedicated to visually impaired children, caters to 250 learners.

Implemented through Sense International Uganda, a reputable non-governmental organization operating in over 40 districts, the program encompasses the provision of essential resources. These include 10 computers, loupe magnifying glasses, sound amplifiers, jaws, DBT and Fusion software, a projector, printer, scanners, power backup, and a one-year complimentary internet connection.

This comprehensive setup aims to enhance digital skills among learners, preparing them for the evolving demands of the workforce in the 4th industrial revolution.

Fazil Damulira, regional Business Manager at MTN Uganda emphasized that this initiative aligns seamlessly with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy, dedicated to ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life.

He expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the government in achieving National Development III, Digital Uganda Vision 2040, and Uganda Vision 2040, all centered around leveraging information and communication technologies for growth and development.

Damulira noted, “We at MTN believe that technology is the key driver for economic growth, and our support to learners’ access to digital skills aligns with our aspiration.”

This development comes at a time when World Bank statistics reveal that Uganda boasts the youngest age structure globally, with 77 percent of its population under the age of 30. Despite this, youth unemployment in the country stands at a staggering 64% to 70%, with up to 400,000 young people entering the job market annually for a mere 9,000 jobs.

The school’s headmaster, Geofrey Beinomugisha, thanked MTN Uganda for the support saying it will not only boost learners’ digital skills but also boost enrollment that had started to decline.

Similarly, the Dean of St. peter’s Cathedral Rugarama, Rev. Obed Turihohabwe, who was the chief guest, said congratulated MTN and its partner for the historical donation.

MTN Foundation extends its commitment to digital empowerment beyond Hornby High School Junior in Kabale District. The Digital Access Program has also established specialized computer labs in four other schools, prioritizing inclusive education and catering to special needs. These include Salama School for the Blind, Masaka School for the Deaf, Ngora School for the Deaf and Gulu High School.

The entire program, estimated at Shs 800 million, underlines MTN’s dedication to the country’s development and its vision for a more inclusive and digitally empowered future.

MTN Uganda’s longstanding commitment to ICT in education is evident through its leadership in supporting over 42 ICT labs in various educational institutions nationwide.

This includes six technical institutes, such as Amelo Technical Institute in Adjumani District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District.