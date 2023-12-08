Police in Apac District have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a 12-year-old boy whose body was found hanging on a tree.

Emmanuel Achila, a 12-year pupil at Ibuje Primary School and a resident of Kakakwa Parish in Kotido District, was found dead three days after he disappeared from home.

It is alleged that the deceased was brought to the area by his uncle, Samuel Olila, who had been working as a herdsman to one James Odongo.

However, on November 21st, 2023, a bull went missing, and Odongo accused Olila of selling it without his notice before reporting a case of theft at Apac Central Police Station.

The North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, said Olila was subsequently arrested, but the Complainant, Odongo, returned home and started asking the deceased to reveal where the missing bull was sold.

“Odongo later turned to the boy and started questioning him, but the deceased took off on Monday to the neighbourhood and didn’t come back. Unfortunately, his body was found hanging by a rope on Wednesday,” says the police spokesperson, SP Okema.

Okema said police detectives visited the scene, and the deceased body was taken to Apac Hospital pending postmortem as police wait for the relatives of the deceased.

Police believe Odongo, who has been working with the uncle of the deceased, is the prime suspect, according to preliminary findings.

“Odongo is our prime suspect, but he is still at large. We implore him to report himself to the police for further investigation and management of this case,” says SP Okema.