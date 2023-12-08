Government says it’s in the final stages of approving the real estate bill into a law to regulate the real estate business in Uganda.

Speaking during the 5th edition of NBS Housing Baraza at Motiv, the state Minister for lands, housing and urban development Persis Namuganza noted the need for partnerships and collective efforts among housing sector stakeholders in a bid to reduce the housing deficit of 2.4 million housing units.

By 2025, Uganda’s Population growth is estimated to hit a 52 million population figure with the Housing deficit clocking four million housing units.

On the first day of the NBS Housing Baraza, experts in the housing sector spent their greater part at Motiv discussing challenges and solutions to the bottlenecks in the housing sector.

First were glad tidings from the government to approve the real estate bill into law to help regulate the real estate business in Uganda.

We need regulations in the sector, so as the minister for housing am pushing hard for the bill to be ascented it will be a great move in our sector” Namuganza said

Minister in charge of general duties in the office of the Prime Minister, Justine Lumumba Kasule urged housing financial institutions lower their borrowing rates to increase the uptake of mortgage facilities and other real estate business to reduce the housing deficit in Uganda