Residents of Kyenyi and Kabere parishes in Muko Sub County, Rubanda County West, are up in arms over the government’s recent campaign to restore wetlands, which has resulted in forced eviction and the destruction of crop gardens and trees.

Approximately 100 households have been affected by the initiative launched last week under tight security.

Felix Mubangizi, a resident impacted by the wetland restoration process, expressed concern over the lack of sensitization about the initiative.

He fears hunger and financial distress due to the loss of his crop gardens, emphasizing his inability to clear loans invested in his agricultural ventures.

Edith Nabasa and Annet Turyasima affected farmers, claim proper acquisition of their land with legal titles and emphasize its role as their primary source of income.

They argue that they have used their land for years without any indication of it being a wetland.

Joan Kyomugisha, owner of a destroyed 3-acre garden of Irish potatoes, lamented the loss of a substantial investment, including funds from the Presidential Directive on Microfinance (PDM). She expressed disappointment with the government’s actions, highlighting the lack of compensation for affected residents.

Steven Ampeire Kasyaba, the chairperson of Rubanda District, condemned the cutting down of people’s crops in the name of implementing the Presidential Directive.

He criticized the actions of NEMA and the Natural Resources office, asserting that it deviated from the president’s directives.

Hon. Moses Kamuntu, the Rubanda County West Legislator, deemed the incident a tragic violation of the president’s directive on wetland restoration.

He disputes the destroyed areas being part of the designated wetland and announced the intention to pursue legal action for justice and compensation.

Kamuntu declared that such acts of destroying people’s gardens without proper sensitization will not be tolerated.

He revealed plans to seek justice and compensation through legal proceedings.

Efforts to get a comment from the Natural Resources Officer for Rubanda District were futile.

At least 100 farmers in Kyenyi and Kabere parishes were affected by this wave of forced eviction. Some residents have resorted to recultivating the destroyed gardens, citing a lack of alternative options.