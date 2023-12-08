By Joshua Kagoro

In a recent alcohol sector consultative meeting with key ministries, stakeholders have voiced their dissatisfaction with the Private Member’s Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023, tabled by Tororo Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Opendi.

The contentious clauses, including restrictions on selling alcoholic drinks before 10 pm and after 6 am, have stirred concerns among industry players.

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Secretary of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association, emphasized the potential impact of the proposed working hours, stating,

“Restrictions from 10 pm to 6 am as stipulated in the bill shatter the sector from which the country partly thrives.”

Tesfalem Gherahtu, Chairman of Legit Bar Entertainment and Restaurant Association, labeled the restrictions as an infringement on the right to trade, foreseeing dire consequences such as a repression in tax revenue collection.

Daniel Kazibwe, Chairman of the National Culture Forum, and Charles Batambuze, Vice Chairman of the National Culture Forum, echoed concerns about the impact on jobs in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the integral role alcohol plays in the entire value chain.

Acknowledging the concerns, State Minister for Trade and Industry David Bahati maintained that minimal restrictions and regulations of alcoholic drinks are a critical necessity.

However, he reassured stakeholders that their input would be considered in the ongoing discussions.

State Minister for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite highlighted the unauthorized nature of 65% of alcoholic drinks dealers, contributing to abuse and health threats, particularly in poverty-stricken settings.

Anite asserted that cracking down on unauthorized dealers would serve as an intervention to address the vice.

As the debate unfolds, stakeholders in the alcohol sector express apprehension, suggesting that the proposed legislation might pose challenges once operational.

The clash between industry concerns and the government’s goal of addressing health and social issues through regulation underscores the complexity of finding a balance in alcohol control measures