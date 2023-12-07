The Leadership of the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) has welcomed the proposal to amend the Public Finance Management Act (PEMA) as it will improve government planning, budgeting and fiscal discipline in the management of public resources.

Submitting the bill at Parliament on Thursday morning, Richard Rwabuhinga the Chairperson of the Uganda Local Government Association, the Association is of the view that the bill must address the conflict between District Public Accounts Committees and that of Parliament.

The mover of the private member’s bill dubbed the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill 2023 Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi on Thursday started interfacing with key stakeholders to have their input on the bill.

The bill according to Kivumbi, is intended to establish the source of funding in case there is a supplementary budget and define the 3% of the budget as it is open in the constitution and with a limit in the Public Finance Management Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submitting the bill, the leadership of the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) led by their President Richard Rwabuhinga in agreement to amend sections 25 and 26 of the Act as it will improve government planning, budgeting and fiscal discipline in the management of public resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

ULGA is however against the current practice of the Secretary to the Treasury appointing Accounting officers who are already designated by the Acts of Parliament arguing it contravenes section 3 (b) of the Public Finance Management Act.

Rwabuhinga who is also the district chairperson for Kabarole district says the current Act does not have a clear framework guiding the Ministry of Finance to revote funds remitted by the local governments to the treasury at the end of the financial year.

The amendment according to ULGA must also earmark a separate vote for local governments under the contingency funds to enable them to execute their mandate in case of any calamity in their district local governments.

The bill must also address the existing roles between district Public Accounts Committees and Parliament Accounts Committees Local Government.

The issue of aggregating all local revenue to the consolidated funds must also be addressed in this amendment of this bill if better service delivery is to be realized on time