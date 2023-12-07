Two unidentified people have died on spot on Thursday evening after a lorry rammed into 13 motor vehicles at Northern bypass Namboole roundabout.

This was confirmed by traffic spokesperson Michael Kananura in a brief statement about the fatal accident that happened at 07:00pm.

According to him, it is alleged that the driver of truck registration number UBD 520H loaded with Maize from Nalya heading to Namboole roundabout lost control and failed to break ramming into 13 motor vehicles, two motorcycles killing two people Instantly.

The deceased were a female passenger on a motorcycle and a male also yet to be identified.

By press time, police had not confirmed the number of injured persons but the truck driver who caused the accident is on the run.

Police said more details will follow as investigations have kicked off