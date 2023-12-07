Two people have been confirmed dead and others severely injured after a truck lost control and rammed into 13 other vehicles at the Namboole roundabout along the Northern bypass.

The accident according to Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kananura saw a Fuso truck registration number UBD 520H which was carrying maize hit 13 vehicles and two motorcycles in an accident that happened at around 7pm

“According to initial reports from our first responders, the driver of the truck transporting maize from Nalya to Namboole lost control at the roundabout, failed to brake, and rammed with 13 cars and two motorcycles, resulting in the loss of two lives,” Kananura said.

He said the deceased included a female passenger on one of the motorcycles and another unidentified male person.

He said an unspecified number of people were also injured and rushed to Gwatiro and Mulago Hospitals for treatment while, the two dead bodies were also conveyed to Mulago City mortuary.

“The motor vehicles which were involved in the accident have been towed to Bweyogerere Police Station pending Inspection. Investigations into the cause of the crash have kicked off and the hunt for the Fuso driver who is on the run has also commenced. “