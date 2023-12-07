Heavy truck drivers have expressed growing concern over the prolonged delay by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in rehabilitating the deteriorating Ssezibwa Bridge, a vital link connecting Kayunga to Mukono.

The bridge has been out of commission for heavy trucks for a month, prompting worries among drivers as UNRA’s promised repairs remain elusive.

The Ssezibwa Bridge has suffered significant damage due to extensive rains, leading to cracks and structural concerns.

UNRA, responding to the precarious condition, issued an advisory a month ago, prohibiting heavy trucks from using the bridge for safety reasons.

“It has not come by surprise to us; we have been making surveys on Ssezibwa Bridge, and our findings indicate that it is not in good state due to old age. Therefore, we advise heavy truck drivers to use other routes as we work on maintenance as well as looking to procure a contractor to construct a modern bridge bigger than the current one,” stated UNRA spokesperson Allen Ssempebwa.

However, the delay in executing the promised repairs is causing substantial inconvenience for heavy truck drivers, who depend on the bridge as the shortest route from Kayunga to Mukono and the Kampala metropolitan area.

“We have to use longer routes, for example, the Jinja-Kampala highway to connect to Mukono and the Kampala metropolitan, which is very costly since fuel prices are also high,” expressed Yusuf Iga, a concerned truck driver.

Despite the alternative route of Jinja-Kampala highway, which is itself under rehabilitation, facing challenges such as the Mabira section being affected by a swamp, Ssempebwa reassures road users that the rehabilitation is underway, with a contractor already on-site.

“There is a contractor who is already rehabilitating the Jinja-Kampala Highway, and wherever there are defects, he fixes it before he embarks on other sections of this highway,” added Ssempebwa.

The aging Ssezibwa Bridge, constructed during colonial times in 1953, has sparked calls for urgent attention from locals in Kayunga, who argue that it has surpassed its intended lifespan.

Truck drivers continue to appeal to UNRA for swift action to alleviate the financial and logistical challenges posed by the bridge’s closure